Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce sales of $257.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,290%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $285.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $672.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.08 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,979. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Arvinas by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

