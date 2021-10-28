Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.