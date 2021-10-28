Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,462 shares of company stock worth $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 11,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,355. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

