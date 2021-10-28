Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,577. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

