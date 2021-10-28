Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $308.51. The stock had a trading volume of 865,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,487. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.58.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.