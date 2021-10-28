Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

