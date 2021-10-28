Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

