Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $808.02 Million

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $808.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.94. 303,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.