Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. 196,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

