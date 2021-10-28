Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 69,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

