Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $34,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 11.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The AZEK has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.