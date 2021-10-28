Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 million to $20.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.