Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,037.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 514,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 289,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

