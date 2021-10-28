Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $64.22

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,191 shares of company stock worth $7,263,564. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

