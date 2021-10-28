Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $28.31. 18,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.