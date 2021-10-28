Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $56.33

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

