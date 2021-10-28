Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$8.21

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SCL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.21. 145,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$367.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

