Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.61

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1242287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.