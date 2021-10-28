Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.24

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1643777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

