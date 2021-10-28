Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

