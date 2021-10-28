BTIG Research Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
