BTIG Research Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

