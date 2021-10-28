Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $108.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bunge traded as high as $92.67 and last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 76062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

