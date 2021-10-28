Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

