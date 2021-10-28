ByteNext (BNU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,988.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5,988.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00094489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,989.32 or 0.99676933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.07 or 0.06776061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

