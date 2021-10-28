Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BYIT opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.80) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.79. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.62.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
