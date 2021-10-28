Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BYIT opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.80) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.79. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.62.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

