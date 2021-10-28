Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $168.06. 27,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

