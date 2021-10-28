CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

CAE opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

