Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

