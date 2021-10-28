California Public Employees Retirement System Has $464,000 Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

