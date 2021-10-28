California Public Employees Retirement System Has $537,000 Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of So-Young International worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.47 million, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

