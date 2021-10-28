California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $913.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.