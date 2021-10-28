California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

