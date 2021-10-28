California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 111,234 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.