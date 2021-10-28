California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 62,492 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

