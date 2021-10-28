California State Teachers Retirement System Has $106.81 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,497,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,816 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $106,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

