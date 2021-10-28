California State Teachers Retirement System Has $143.81 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,869,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,403 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $143,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.