California State Teachers Retirement System Has $95.98 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of DocuSign worth $95,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.