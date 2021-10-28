California State Teachers Retirement System Has $96.02 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $96,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 414,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $640.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average is $614.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

