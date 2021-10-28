California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,267 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Norfolk Southern worth $116,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.18.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

