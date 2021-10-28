California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 44,219 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $101,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

