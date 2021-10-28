California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $131,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

