Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Barrington Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Calix stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

