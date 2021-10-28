Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.12 million.Calix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

