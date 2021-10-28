Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Calix traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 1043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

