Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

