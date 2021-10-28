Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambium operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses for the expansion of product offerings dent its margins. It is exposed to price competition from both lower and higher cost vendors that sell functionally versatile products for greater market share. As a result, the increased pricing pressure reduces its profit margins. It relies on third-party manufacturers to design its products. Supply chain woes and shipment delays affect its relationship with channel partners. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates variance in quarterly revenues. However, Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity with the acceptance of new products.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $732.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

