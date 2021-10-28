Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $45.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.93 million to $46.30 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camden National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

