Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $700.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Get Camden National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.