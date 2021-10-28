Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 15,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,532. Camden National has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

