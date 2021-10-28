Canaccord Genuity Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$85.50

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.50.

TSE:IAG opened at C$74.38 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$75.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

